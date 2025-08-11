Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,158 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1%
SIL opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Silver Miners ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.