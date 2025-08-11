Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rollins by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 260,223 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,860,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

