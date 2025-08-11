Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Head to Head Review

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quanex Building Products and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.82%. Given Quanex Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Shimizu.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Quanex Building Products pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quanex Building Products pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimizu pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimizu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Shimizu”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.28 billion 0.71 $33.06 million $0.59 33.23 Shimizu $12.77 billion 0.64 $435.70 million $2.86 15.26

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Quanex Building Products. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanex Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products 1.05% 10.02% 4.64% Shimizu 3.74% 4.20% 1.56%

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Shimizu on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

