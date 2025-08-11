Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.72. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aethlon Medical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

