Head to Head Comparison: Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) versus Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sanofi pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $68.73 billion 3.54 $9.40 billion N/A N/A Sanofi $45.74 billion 2.53 $6.02 billion $4.16 11.34

This table compares Roche and Sanofi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Sanofi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 21.47% 16.86% 9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roche and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 3 1 2 2.57 Sanofi 0 2 4 3 3.11

Sanofi has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Sanofi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanofi is more favorable than Roche.

Summary

Sanofi beats Roche on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

