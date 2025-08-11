Contrasting Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GE Aerospace and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22

GE Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $232.9167, suggesting a potential downside of 15.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $258.8750, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GE Aerospace and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86% Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43%

Dividends

GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GE Aerospace pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GE Aerospace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE Aerospace and Huntington Ingalls Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 7.53 $6.56 billion $7.17 38.35 Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.90 $550.00 million $13.36 19.80

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Huntington Ingalls Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

