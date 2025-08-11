ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Financial Review

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 5 1 0 2.17 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

54.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $550.95 million 2.60 -$14.39 million ($0.24) -65.17 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.74 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.48

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -4.55% 15.89% 1.64% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68%

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

