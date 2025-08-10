Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.