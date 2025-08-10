First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.