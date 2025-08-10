Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 4,149 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

