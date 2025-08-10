Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $119,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.62 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

