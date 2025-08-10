Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after buying an additional 537,223 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ACN opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.60. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $238.03 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.