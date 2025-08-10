Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $241.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

