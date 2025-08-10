First American Trust FSB Invests $3.90 Million in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

