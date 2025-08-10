Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.38. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

