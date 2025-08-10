Nuveen LLC Makes New $4.61 Billion Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,586,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Nuveen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.59% of Eli Lilly and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $984.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $774.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 98.25% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

