Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,891,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5%

LLY stock opened at $625.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $774.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $984.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.