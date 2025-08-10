Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,361 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,513,000. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.62 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.