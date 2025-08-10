Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.1% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

