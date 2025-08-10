King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $166,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day moving average of $290.69. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

