King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.0% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $225,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

