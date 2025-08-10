Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,084,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976 shares of company stock worth $693,765 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

