CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 4.3% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.32 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

