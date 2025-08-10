Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

