Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.