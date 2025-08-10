Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 371 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

