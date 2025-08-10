Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,309,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,207,000 after purchasing an additional 299,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

