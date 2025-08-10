Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,342 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

