True North Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $242,837,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

