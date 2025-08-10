Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.07 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1%

PSX opened at $119.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

