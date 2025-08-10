Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,013 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,432,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 29.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.62%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

