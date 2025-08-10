Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $155.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.