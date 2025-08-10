Swiss National Bank Sells 12,100 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $117,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5%

VLO stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

