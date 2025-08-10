Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.41 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 350.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,413,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

