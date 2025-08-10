King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $83,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,067,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,737,000 after purchasing an additional 305,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,957,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,524,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $290.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $274.25 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.15.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

