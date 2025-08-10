Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $173.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

