Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.