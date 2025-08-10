King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.