MSA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MSA Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,118,000 after buying an additional 459,182 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,357.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $774.10 and its 200 day moving average is $799.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 98.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $984.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

