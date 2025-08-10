Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 410.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $425.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.38.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.



