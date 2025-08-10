Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $878,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976 shares of company stock worth $693,765 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

