Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,648,000 after acquiring an additional 205,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,640,000 after acquiring an additional 162,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $559.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

