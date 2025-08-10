Cynosure Group LLC Buys 22 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.73.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $667.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

