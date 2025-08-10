Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 207,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 207,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

