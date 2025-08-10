Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

