Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1%

ACN stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $238.03 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

