Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $103,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

