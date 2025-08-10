AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $222.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

