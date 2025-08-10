Comparing Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) & Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingersoll Rand and Wuhan General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll Rand 0 7 6 0 2.46 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus price target of $98.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Wuhan General Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll Rand $7.24 billion 4.17 $838.60 million $1.28 59.28 Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wuhan General Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll Rand 7.10% 12.12% 6.89% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Wuhan General Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

