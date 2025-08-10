Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

PWR stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

